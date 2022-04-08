ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Indians stay unbeaten, blank Eagles

By Portsmouth Daily Times
 3 days ago

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Indians got the sticks going early — besting Eastern 12-0 in five innings in SOC II play.

Valley scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and another three in the bottom of the third, while three Indian pitchers combined for the shutout on the hill.

The Indians combined for 12 hits as a team, with multi-hit days by freshman Tate Queen and senior Chase Morrow. Queen drove in a game-high three RBI with an RBI single and double in the first.

Senior Carter Nickel, junior Chris Queen, and freshman Jaekyn Ridout combined for the shutout, with the win going to Nickel as the starter. The trio combined to allow only two hits and strikeout eight Eagle batters.

Valley (4-0, 4-0 SOC II) will host Portsmouth West on Friday in SOC II play.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 0

Valley 9 0 3 0 — 12 11 0

Valley hitting

George Arnett 1-2, 2R, BB

JR Holbrook 0-1

Chase Morrow 2-2, 2R

Levi Stewart 0-1

Tate Queen 2-4, R, 3RBI

Chris Queen 0-2

Carter Nickel 1-1, R

Landon Jones 1-1, 2R, RBI, BB

Jace Copley 1-3, R

Hunter Edwards 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Colt Buckle 1-2, R, RBI, BB

Jaekyn Ridout 1-2, R, RBI

Valley pitching

Carter Nickel (V) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 4K (W)

Jaekyn Ridout (V) 2IP, 1H, 0ER, 3BB, 1K

Chris Queen (V) 1IP, 0H, 0ER, 3K

Related
Portsmouth Times

Lady Trojans blank Redwomen

PEDRO — Collecting 15 hits as a team and holding Rock Hill to three hits, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans won their third-straight game — handing the Redwomen an 11-0 defeat in Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday. Senior Madison Perry led Portsmouth at the plate, driving in a...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Athens Messenger

Trimble softball wins at Waterford, 8-6

WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back. Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She...
WATERFORD, OH
NebraskaTV

Kernels remain undefeated with dominant win over Fairbury

FAIRBURY, Neb. — Central City/Fullerton/Centura has dominated at the dish all season and that didn't change on Friday against Fairbury, claiming an 18-1 win in five innings. Bryce Gorecki kicked things off for the Kernels with a two-run RBI double in the first frame to take a 2-0 lead.
FAIRBURY, NE
Ironton Tribune

Wells, Thompson pitching gems give Lady Vikings 2 wins

AID — Anything you can do I can do better. Lauren Wells pitched a one-hitter as the Symmes Valley Lady Vikings beat the Sciotoville East Lady Tartans 5-1 in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Thursday. Ah, but in the second game the Lady Vikings’ Kylie Thompson fired a...
WILLOW WOOD, OH
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson transfer Nick Honor narrows list down to three teams

After entering the transfer portal and gaining interest from 10 teams, Clemson transfer point guard Nick Honor has trimmed his list down to three teams. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Honor has narrowed his potential new team down to Minnesota, SMU and Missouri. Honor previously had South Carolina interested in him, but he will not become a Gamecock barring any changes. In 33 games with the Tigers last season, Honor averaged 7.7 points and 2.4 assists per game. The 5-foot-10 guard transferred from Fordham to Clemson in 2019 and will now join his third team in his career. Along with Honor, Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes has also entered the portal, severely diminishing the Tigers’ guard depth for next season.
CLEMSON, SC
#Eagles#The Valley Indians#Eastern 12 0#Soc Ii#2r#Bb Jr Holbrook#Rbi#Bb Jace Copley#Bb Colt Buckle 1 2#Bb Jaekyn Ridout 1 2#K 2022
Portsmouth, OH
