Lady Indians win third-straight

 3 days ago

LUCASVILLE — The Valley Lady Indians (3-2, 3-1 SOC II) won their third-straight game on Thursday — defeating visiting Eastern 11-1 in five innings in SOC II play.

Freshman Braxtyn Holbrook drove in a game-high three RBI for the Lady Indians on a pair of hits.

Holbrook, sophomores Emilie Johnson, Karsyn Davis, Addalyn Conaway, junior Madison Montgomery, and senior Lexi Whitt all had multi-hit days for Valley.

Johnson earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs — while striking out six Lady Eagles.

Valley hosts unbeaten Portsmouth West in SOC II play on Friday.

***

BOX SCORE

Eastern 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 5

Valley 4 3 2 1 1 — 11 14 4

Valley hitting

Emilie Johnson 2-4, 4R

Taylor Cunningham 1-3, 2R, BB

Karsyn Davis 2-4, R, RBI

Addalyn Conaway 2-4, R, RBI

Madison Montgomery 2-4, R, RBI

Lexi Whitt 2-4, R, 2RBI

Braxtyn Holbrook 2-3, 3RBI

Camry Carpenter 0-2

Cassidy Montgomery 0-1

Olivia Hilton 1-2, R

Valley pitching

Emilie Johnson (V) 5IP, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 6K (W)

Senators stay unbeaten, defeat Indians

LUCASVILLE — The Portsmouth West Lady Senators collected 14 runs on 14 hits in Friday's 14-3 win over host Valley in five innings in Friday's Southern Ohio Conference Division II contest. With the win, the Lady Senators (8-0, 5-0 SOC II) remain unbeaten in SOC II play...
Lady Trojans blank Redwomen

PEDRO — Collecting 15 hits as a team and holding Rock Hill to three hits, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans won their third-straight game — handing the Redwomen an 11-0 defeat in Ohio Valley Conference play on Friday. Senior Madison Perry led Portsmouth at the plate, driving in a...
Rio softball sweeps Grenadiers

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The first game, seemingly, was over as soon as it started. The other turned out to be an extra inning marathon that, seemingly, nobody wanted to win. But when the dust finally settled after the University of Rio Grande's River States Conference Sunday afternoon twin bill with Indiana University Southeast, it was the host RedStorm who was basking in the glow of a doubleheader sweep.
Trimble softball wins at Waterford, 8-6

WATERFORD — The Trimble softball team used a big third inning to score a road victory in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division. Trimble won at Waterford on Friday, 8-6. The Tomcats scored six runs in the top of the third inning to go ahead 7-3 and never looked back. Joelle Richards, a freshman, went the distance inside the pitching circle for Trimble. She struck out one, only walking two. She...
Titans tally 12, best Green

PORTSMOUTH — The Notre Dame Titans baseball team secured their second-straight win on Friday — besting visiting Green 12-4 in SOC I play. Titans senior Nate Johnson drove in three Titans runs with one hit in the contest, while fellow senior Matt Boldman had a pair of RBI with a hit.
