Lady Indians win third-straight
LUCASVILLE — The Valley Lady Indians (3-2, 3-1 SOC II) won their third-straight game on Thursday — defeating visiting Eastern 11-1 in five innings in SOC II play.
Freshman Braxtyn Holbrook drove in a game-high three RBI for the Lady Indians on a pair of hits.
Holbrook, sophomores Emilie Johnson, Karsyn Davis, Addalyn Conaway, junior Madison Montgomery, and senior Lexi Whitt all had multi-hit days for Valley.
Johnson earned the win in the circle, allowing five hits and no earned runs — while striking out six Lady Eagles.
Valley hosts unbeaten Portsmouth West in SOC II play on Friday.
***
BOX SCORE
Eastern 0 0 0 1 0 — 1 5 5
Valley 4 3 2 1 1 — 11 14 4
Valley hitting
Emilie Johnson 2-4, 4R
Taylor Cunningham 1-3, 2R, BB
Karsyn Davis 2-4, R, RBI
Addalyn Conaway 2-4, R, RBI
Madison Montgomery 2-4, R, RBI
Lexi Whitt 2-4, R, 2RBI
Braxtyn Holbrook 2-3, 3RBI
Camry Carpenter 0-2
Cassidy Montgomery 0-1
Olivia Hilton 1-2, R
Valley pitching
Emilie Johnson (V) 5IP, 5H, 0ER, 0BB, 6K (W)
