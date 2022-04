POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Luigi Farina passed at the age of 81 on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Son to the late, Faustino and Maria Farina of Cavrasto, Italy, he was born in Yatesboro, Pennsylvania in 1941 before the family returned to Italy in 1947. In the early 1970s, Luigi’s...

