ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Red Hot Chili Peppers added to New Orleans Jazz Fest lineup

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7JOC_0f3mZVC800
Jazz Fest Red Hot Chili Peppers FILE - Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Manchester, Tenn. Organizers of this year's New Orleans Jazz Fest say the band Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 event. The festival said Friday, April 8, 2022, that the appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be the group's first performance at Jazz Fest since 2016. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File) (Amy Harris)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — The group Red Hot Chili Peppers has been added to the lineup of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz Fest, organizers announced Friday.

The rock band's appearance is set for Sunday, May 1, and will be its first at the event since 2016.

The group has sold 80 million albums, collected six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Rock and roll Hall of Fame. Their 12th studio album, “Unlimited Love,” was released April 1.

Last month, the festival announced plans to find a replacement for the Foo Fighters, which canceled all upcoming concert dates after the death of the band's drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Their scheduled time slot has now been filled by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The 2022 festival will run April 29-May 1 and May 5-8 at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.

The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lionel Richie, Luke Combs, Willie Nelson, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Charlie Wilson and Erykah Badu are among the headliners for this year’s festival.

Started in 1970, Jazz Fest annually celebrates the unique culture and heritage of New Orleans and Louisiana, alongside performances by nationally and internationally renowned guest artists. It is returning after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Willow Smith Performs Live on Show That Made Father a Laughingstock Again

On her return to Saturday Night Live, Camila Cabello brought a guest with her. A very famous, controversial singer today because of her father. The Grammy Award nominee, 25, performed "Psychofreak" with Willow Smith, who is featured on the music video herself. Camila Cabello has returned as musical guest on SNL this weekend during an episode hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal.
CELEBRITIES
Kerrang

Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame

With new album Unlimited Love arriving on April 1, the Red Hot Chili Peppers will be celebrating by deservedly getting a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame the day before!. The hometown heroes will collect their star – the 2,717th on the iconic Walk Of Fame – next Thursday, March 31, with it appropriately being placed in front of Amoeba Music, on 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Red Hot Chili Peppers dial back the tempo on dreamy new ballad, Not the One

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered Not the One, the third single from their forthcoming album, Unlimited Love. A dreamy ballad driven by some cinematic piano work by RHCP bass guitar hero Flea, Not the One is the most down-tempo of the three tunes (it was proceeded by the Hendrixian Black Summer and the funky Poster Child) we've heard so far from Unlimited Love, the band's first album with electric guitar player John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
WDBO

Kelsea Ballerini to co-host CMT Music Awards from home

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — (AP) — Country star Kelsea Ballerini is making a last-minute pivot to co-hosting the CMT Music Awards remotely after testing positive for COVID-19 days before the show. Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie were set to host the Monday night awards show airing on CBS from...
NASHVILLE, TN
1470 WFNT

10 Must-See Rock Concerts Coming to Pine Knob This Summer

It's going to be another action-packed summer at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan. I'm still excited over the fact that we're back to calling it Pine Knob instead of DTE Energy Music Theatre. Even though must of us never stopped calling it Pine Knob in the first place. I think it just adds a little more excitement to this summer's list of concerts.
CLARKSTON, MI
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
59K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy