Ohio State

Makenna’s Law heads to full Senate looking to limit water pressure at parks

By Trevor Peters
Fox 19
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WXIX) - Legislation named after a Tri-State child injured at a water park is headed to the full Senate after it cleared a committee earlier this week....

www.fox19.com

WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
Wbaltv.com

Lawmakers could soon eliminate state income tax for retirees

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lawmakers are close to an agreement on eliminating the state income tax for retirees. There is $350 million in tax relief in the state budget bill, which is now on the Senate floor. Discussions have been going on for weeks. The sticking point is how to...
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
US News and World Report

Ohio Governor Signs Bill Ending Conceal Carry Permit Mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law Monday a measure that will make a concealed weapons permit optional for anyone legally allowed to carry a gun and eliminate the requirement that individuals “promptly” notify police officers that they are carrying a concealed weapon.
The Intercept

As Sen. Joe Manchin Fought Federal Spending, His Daughter Helped Shutter a Union Drug Plant

When the Senate finally passed its $1.5 trillion spending bill on Friday, sacrificing critical funding for pandemic control measures like coronavirus testing and popular climate initiatives like the Civilian Climate Corps, Sen. Joe Manchin was not left empty-handed. Despite serving as the lead obstructionist to President Joe Biden’s congressional spending plan, the West Virginia Democrat managed to secure $2.1 million for biomedical and behavioral research centers at West Virginia University — handing a healthy slice of the federal package to his daughter’s alma mater. “Many of the West Virginia priorities that I fought for,” he said in a press release, “are included in this omnibus legislation.”
WDTN

What does U.S. House vote to legalize marijuana mean for Ohio?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – As the U.S. House turned a new leaf Friday in its vote to legalize marijuana, lawmakers and activists are bracing for what federal legalization – or lack thereof – could mean for Ohio. Marijuana would automatically become a legal substance in Ohio if the Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act […]
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia native announces bid for State Senate

Eric Hayhurst has formally announced his candidacy for the West Virginia State Senate. Hayhurst is seeking to represent the 2nd Senatorial District which includes all of Wetzel, Tyler, and Doddridge counties and part of Marion, Marshall, and Monongalia counties, respectively. “This campaign is about giving the people of the second district a loud and clear […]
