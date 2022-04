“Everything Everywhere All at Once” is totally non-stop. The film tells the story of Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), a woman who owns a Los Angeles laundromat, is having trouble with the IRS and is desperately trying to retain a connection to her queer daughter (Stephanie Hsu) and her husband (Ke Huy Quan), who, unbeknownst to her, wants a divorce. Of course, things become infinitely more complicated when a version of her husband from a parallel universe tells her that she might be the key to saving the multiverse from an unstoppable evil. Honestly, you’ve never seen anything quite like it before – it’s a rush of ideas and emotions and doesn’t stop until the credits roll (which is no surprise if you’ve seen prior work from the directing team known as Daniels, which includes 2016’s “Swiss Army Man”).

