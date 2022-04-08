ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

FDOT releases traffic advisory for week of April 10

By Florida Department of Transportation
 3 days ago
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Jackson County and the Big Bend region as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Jackson County:

· U.S. 231 Resurfacing from Bay County Line to Pike Pond Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for paving operations.

· U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Inspection over Chipola River – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 0.6 miles east of S.R. 73/S.R.167, Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

BIG BEND

Gadsden County:

·       County Road (C.R.) 159 (Salem Road) Bridge Replacement over Swamp Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures and traffic shifts Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for demolition operations of the existing bridge and erosion control throughout the project limits.

· Interstate 10 (I-10) Bridge Rehabilitation over Crooked Creek Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures Sunday, April 10 through Tuesday, April 12 for concrete operations.

· I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Telogia Creek – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, one mile west of Greensboro Highway, Tuesday, April 12 from 8 p.m. to midnight for routine bridge maintenance.

· C.R. 270A (Flat Creek Road) Routine Bridge Maintenance over I-10 Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 1.9 miles west of Greensboro Highway, Tuesday, April 12 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
Jefferson County:

· U.S. 221 (State Road (S.R.) 55) Resurfacing from Madison County Line to Georgia State Line – Motorists will encounter intermittent daytime lane closures Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15 for drainage and shoulder operations.

Leon County:

  • U.S. 319 (Thomasville Road) Resurfacing from South of Maclay Road to Timberwolf Crossing – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for concrete operations.
  • U.S. 27 Resurfacing from Gadsden County Line to Capital Circle (S.R. 263) – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Sunday, April 10 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for drainage and paving operations.
  • I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Miccosukee Road Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, one mile west of U.S. 90, from 8 p.m. Sunday, April 10 to 4 a.m. Monday, April 5 for routine bridge maintenance.
  • I-10 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Lakeshore Drive Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures, 0.5 miles east of S.R. 63, Wednesday, April 13 from 8 p.m. to midnight for routine bridge maintenance.
  • S.R. 63 (Bronough Street) Routine Bridge Maintenance over Florida, Georgia, and Alabama Railroad Overpass – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures Wednesday, April 13 from 12 a.m. to 4 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance.
  • S.R. 363 (Duval Street) Routine Bridge Maintenance over CSX Railroad Overpass - Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14 to 4 a.m. Friday, April 15 for routine bridge maintenance.

Wakulla County

· U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures the week of Monday, April 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for paving operations.

· U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Sopchoppy Highway and Tower Road Monday, April 11 through Friday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the contractor to construct the boardwalk.

Gulf County:

  • U.S. 71 Routine Bridge Inspection over West Arm of Dead Lakes – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures just south of West Arm Drive, Tuesday, April 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a routine bridge inspection.

WMBB

Publix coming to north Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new grocery store is coming to north Panama City on Highway 231. Blackwater Resources, LLC has started the groundwork for the Panama City Centre, which will be located between Highway 231 and Highway 390, according to city officials. “The new shopping center will include Publix, Publix Liquor Store, 9,800 […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
