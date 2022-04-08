Pedestrian Struck, Killed On SB I-75 Near Miami Gardens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man was struck and killed Friday afternoon by a vehicle on southbound I-75 near Miami Gardens Drive.

Police said a pedestrian walked onto the roadway and was struck by an oncoming commercial landscaping truck.

The victim was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center where he later died.

Traffic on the I-75 southbound lanes was shut down for hours.

Authorities urged drivers to take the Palmetto, Miami Gardens Drive or Krome Avenue as alternate routes.

The Florida Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation.