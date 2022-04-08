Lester C. Daymont, 73, of Sackets Harbor

Lester “Red” Lee McLallen, 81, of Odessa, Missouri passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lexington, MO. Red was born on September 2, 1940, in Trenton, MO to William Lee and Margaret Lucille McLallen. He graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence, MO. Red was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the 101st Airborne, Vietnam, and was a Green Berets. On June 3, 1970, he was united in marriage to Mary “Deanie” LaDean Stowell in Lee’s Summit, MO. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2016. Red was an over the road truck driver for much of his life working for various companies. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Red enjoyed playing music, singing, his guitar and fishing.

ODESSA, MO ・ 16 DAYS AGO