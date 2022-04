St. Ignatius high school students recently found that there is so much more to their fellow students than they knew. Art and Spanish teacher Caitlin Shelman organized the “Unreserved” event with help from the school’s Salish and Native Studies teachers, Adele Martin and Aspen Decker. “The Unreserved Project brings diverse groups of students together across Montana, and our school is a super diverse school,” Shelman said. “It helps them find out what shared experiences they have, and hopefully develop more understanding and empathy for each other.” The day began with games, and learning about Salish traditions. Martin and Decker taught the students about...

