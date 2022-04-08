ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Congressman Madison Cawthorn has ruffled feathers in his 1st term

By Steve Harrison
 3 days ago

GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn has drawn...

WFAE

How Madison Cawthorn's notoriety could hurt his reelection

In just his first term as a congressman representing western North Carolina, Madison Cawthorn has garnered a lot of attention for himself. As an acolyte of ex-President Donald Trump, that strategy has seemed to serve Cawthorn well in terms of building widespread name recognition and a solid donor base. But...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

McCarthy denounces Madison Cawthorn labelling Zelensky a ‘thug’ but still tells people to vote for him

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has denounced North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug”. A reporter noted the epithet to Mr McCarthy during a press conference on Friday, adding that Mr Cawthorn also accused the Ukrainian government of spreading disinformation. “Madison is wrong,” Mr McCarthy said, after confirming that he had spoken to Mr Cawthorn. “If there’s any ‘thug’ in this world it’s [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”“You just watched Putin directing that Russia bomb maternity wards,” Mr McCarthy said. “We watched yesterday, in a theatre, that’s identified in the front and the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

McCarthy says Madison Cawthorn is “wrong” about Zelenskyy

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, of North Carolina, was “wrong” to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug” — but says he will still be supporting Cawthorn’s reelection bid. The North Carolina Republican has come under fire in recent...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Madison is wrong': GOP backlash over Cawthorn grows after Zelensky insult

CNN — When House Republicans gathered on the baseball field Friday morning for their weekly practice, members were abuzz about one topic: Rep. Madison Cawthorn. The North Carolina Republican infuriated members of his own party this week for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a "thug" and the Ukrainian government "incredibly evil" -- comments that surfaced just days before Zelensky made a passionate plea to Congress on Wednesday for more help in defending Ukraine against Russia's bloody assault on the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

