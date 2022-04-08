ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White's Personal Items to Be Sold at Auction

By Brenda Alexander
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of Golden Girls star Betty White can have a piece of the legendary actor if they bid high enough on some of her personal memorabilia. NBC News reports that the estate of White, including memorabilia from the NBC sitcom, her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden, and a...

popculture.com

Comments / 8

Related
Taste Of Home

Betty White’s Home Is Now For Sale—Here’s Your First Look

We all know her as one of the famous Golden Girls, but Betty White made her mark on Hollywood for over eight decades. She started in radio due to executives deeming her “not photogenic” enough for television—I dare to disagree! But eventually, she used her stunning wits, talent and beauty to officially premiere on TV and beyond. Ever since, she’s become one of American’s national treasures. It was heartbreaking to watch her pass right before her 100th birthday.
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
GOBankingRates

18 Celebrities Who Lost It All

We're obsessed with celebrity gossip -- watching stars react to internet trolls, scrolling through "most hated celebrities" lists, wondering to ourselves, "Why do people hate Nickelback?" But our...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Ludden
Person
Betty White
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's jaw-dropping foyer inside $27million NY townhouse will give you chills

What a way to welcome guests! Kelly Ripa lives in the most beautiful $27million New York townhouse and even the entrance hall is sensational. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host has given fans a look at the impressive foyer of her NY pad in several Instagram posts - including a fabulous sneak peek during her 50th birthday celebrations in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Jewelry#Emmy Awards#Golden Girls#Nbc News#Julien S Auctions#The Walk Of Fame#The Public Museum C
Hello Magazine

Meet Nicola Peltz's family: her billionaire dad, ex-model mother and siblings

David and Victoria Beckham's oldest son Brooklyn is getting married to his long-term girlfriend Nicola Peltz on 8 April – but how much do you know about his bride's family?. Actress Nicola, 27, comes from a highly-esteemed and wealthy American family headed by her parents Nelson and Claudia, who are hosting the couple's lavish wedding at their Florida home. Nicola is one of five children and it's clear from her Instagram posts that she is extremely close to her family.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy