Saturday is Connecticut’s Spring Fishing Day, the unofficial start of the season

Opening day for fishing in Connecticut, traditionally the second Saturday in April, has lost some significance now that trout angling is allowed year-round, but the state fisheries division still wants people to celebrate Spring Fishing Day Saturday.

A public act passed last year says “there shall be no closed season for sport fishing of trout.” State officials are working to iron out confusion concerning angling for all other freshwater species.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s fisheries division has been stocking fish since mid-February, and more than 477,000 trout are to be released this spring into about 100 lakes and ponds and 130 rivers and streams.

Stocking events are scheduled throughout the state on Saturday. Among the best places for families to fish are designated trout park ponds ( portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Fishing/General-Information/Trout-Parks ) and community fishing waters ( portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Fishing/Freshwater/Community-Fishing-Waters ).

Trout parks and community fishing waters are easily accessible, have picnic areas and other amenities nearby and are stocked frequently to ensure plenty of fish for children, families and novice anglers to catch, division Director Pete Aarrestad said. Also, families and young anglers will be able to help stock trout at 10 of the trout parks (includes ponds and streams) on Spring Fishing Day.

The closed season for all species other than trout — from midnight on the last day in February through 6 a.m. on the second Saturday in April — is still in effect. The legislature’s regulations review committee is to consider DEEP’s proposed end to all closed fishing seasons in inland waters at its June meeting, Mike Beauchene, DEEP’s supervising fisheries biologist, said.

For decades, the motivation for a closed season has been to halt fishing while waters were stocked — “to create a Super Bowl-type event called opening day,” Beauchene said. “We didn’t want people to instantly fish for the trout we were stocking.”

The new state law ending the closed season for trout, however, opened waters that had been closed to all fishing to fishing for trout only, creating confusion, Beauchene said.

“Someone could go to Pond X and fish for trout, but nothing else,” he said. “That doesn’t make any sense, so we’re trying to get the regulations to match the statutes.”

Beauchene acknowledged that some people are upset because they built traditions around opening day, but the goal is for people to enjoy recreational fishing year-round.

“The primary goal of these proposed changes is to comply with (the law ending closed season for trout), while simplifying the fishing regulations, allowing anglers to fish for any species in any water, year-round, by removing of all closed seasons from the regulations,” according to a DEEP news release. “DEEP acknowledges the fact that we are currently in a confusing time as the current regulations and the recently passed public act are not in sync.”

The full proposed regulations are available at portal.ct.gov/DEEPFishing . Copies of these documents are also available by contacting DEEP’s Fisheries Division by phone (860-424-3474) or by email ( deep.inland.fisheries@ct.gov ).

Anglers can find more information on trout stocking online including an interactive trout stocking map ( ct.gov/deep/troutstockingmaps ). The mobile friendly application provides the number of days since the last stocking at each of our stocked waters enabling anglers to search for their favorite waterbody, find a new favorite, or look for those that have been stocked most recently.

More information can be found at ct.gov/deep/fishing .

Jesse Leavenworth can be reached at jleavenworth@courant.com