Connecticut Gov. Lamont symptomatic but feeling fine after testing positive for COVID-19

By Christopher Keating, Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

One day after testing positive for COVID-19, Gov. Ned Lamont emerged with a scratchy voice in telling reporters that he feels fine.

“Look, I feel pretty good,’' Lamont said on a Zoom call after signing a bill Friday at the governor’s mansion in Hartford. “I had really no symptoms yesterday to speak of. Today, my voice is a little edgy. I’m going to take a good, long weekend here and relax, and I think I’ll be fine early next week.’’

Asked if he would seek medical help, Lamont said, “I’m going to see. ... Today, you can hear in the voice, so I may take a look at those treatments, yes.’’

By the nature of his position and busy schedule, Lamont routinely comes into contact with staff members, legislators, and relative strangers.

“I see a helluva lot of people,’' Lamont told reporters. “I do the rapid test myself a couple times a week. I do the PCR test a couple times a week, and maybe even more if I’ve been at a big event. I just went to the basketball game, for example. I would say that’s a big event, so I tested every day thereafter.’'

Lamont was referring to a trip to Minneapolis to the Final Four to see the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team Sunday night against South Carolina in the national championship game.

“We saw hundreds of people out at the basketball game,’' Lamont said. “I’m afraid there is community spread right now, especially here in the Northeast, especially here in New England. We’re not as severely hit as New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts, and I’m afraid that means we will be. But we have the ability to keep ourselves safe. I’ve been vaccinated and boostered, as you know. I think that keeps you out of the hospital and keeps you away from complications. That’s what’s really important.’'

While COVID has affected millions of people, the virus has continued to spread at a time when many believed the pandemic was starting to subside. One of the most high-profile outbreaks came recently among well-known guests who gathered at the Gridiron Club Dinner in Washington, D.C., on April 2.

The attendees who later tested positive included U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the former Democratic governor of Rhode Island who is a friend of Lamont’s.

Others testing positive were U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, Rep. Adam Schiff of California, press aides to First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, and President Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie. Overall, 37 attendees have tested positive, but the club president said the club would not reveal the names and allow public officials to make the disclosures themselves.

Some members of Lamont’s staff have been tested twice per week because they have been in close contact with him. By late December 2020, four staff members had already tested positive.

Reiss was the first staffer in mid-November 2020, and a state trooper in Lamont’s security detail tested positive a few days later. Rob Blanchard, Lamont’s deputy spokesman at the time, tested positive in December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines close contact as being “within six feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period’' that can start two days before the person feels symptoms.

Since the pandemic started, Connecticut has reported 13.8 million tests in a state of about 3.5 million people. Overall, 10,795 people have died in the state from the pandemic. The positivity rate over the past seven days is 5.27%, based on the latest statistics from the Lamont administration on Friday.

Christopher Keating can be reached at ckeating@courant.com

