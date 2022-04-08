Feds Searching For Fugitive Mom And Missing Baby Last Seen In Erie County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a fugitive woman and her missing child.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is asking for help arresting a woman wanted in Bridgeport, West Virginia on charges of felony concealment of a child.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Adrienne Grace Marean violated a family court order to transfer custody of a child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she took 11-month-old Iris Chidester.

Marean has ties in West Virginia, New York and Mercer and Erie counties, the U.S. Marshals Service said. She was reportedly last seen in Harborcreek Township on March 23. She’s believed to be driving a silver Prius with the New York license plate JJR1907.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911.