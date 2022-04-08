ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Feds Searching For Fugitive Mom And Missing Baby Last Seen In Erie County

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NMZgD_0f3mTKNH00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a fugitive woman and her missing child.

The Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is asking for help arresting a woman wanted in Bridgeport, West Virginia on charges of felony concealment of a child.

(Photos: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The U.S. Marshals Service said Adrienne Grace Marean violated a family court order to transfer custody of a child. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said she took 11-month-old Iris Chidester.

Marean has ties in West Virginia, New York and Mercer and Erie counties, the U.S. Marshals Service said. She was reportedly last seen in Harborcreek Township on March 23. She’s believed to be driving a silver Prius with the New York license plate JJR1907.

Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or 911.

Comments / 3

Related
KRGV

Search for missing baby resuming Friday

A multi-agency search for a missing baby out of Port Isabel ended with no sign of the infant. Authorities searched a private property near Long Island Village for nearly three hours on Thursday. Police have been looking for baby "Malakai" since last Friday; the newborn is believed to be dead.
PORT ISABEL, TX
ABC7 Chicago

Missing woman Elise Malary last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A woman was reported missing Friday in Evanston. Elise Malary, 31, was reported missing by a family member March 11, Evanston police said. She last had contact with her family two days earlier, police said. Police say she was last seen in the 700 block of Hinman...
EVANSTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, PA
Erie County, PA
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Harborcreek Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport, WV
State
West Virginia State
County
Erie County, PA
City
Erie, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found dead in middle of Pittsburgh street

PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead in the middle of a street in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood Friday afternoon, police confirm to Channel 11. Pittsburgh police investigated the area of Shadeland Avenue and Stokes Way. The medical examiner is also on the scene. Police would not provide...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Florida police issue details on Dwayne Haskins’ death

Florida Highway Patrol on Saturday issued new details about the death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In a statement from the West Palm Beach patrol, Haskins was walking on an expressway “for unknown reasons” when he attempted to cross westbound I-595. Haskins was struck by an oncoming dump truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Two people in West Virginia charged for smoking pot with kids present

Two people have been charged with child neglect after admitting to smoking marijuana with children present before officers were called to the residence for a domestic disturbance. Officers were dispatched to a residence in Grafton, West Virginia about a domestic disturbance on March 19, according to a criminal complaint, reported WBOY. Andrew Andres, 25, was […]
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Western Pennsylvania#U S Marshals#Kdka Tv News Staff#The U S Marshals Service#Jjr1907
Erie Times News

Erie High shooting suspect turns self in, placed in juvenile detention

The Erie High School student who shot another student on Tuesday has "turned himself into the Erie police," a spokesman for Erie Mayor Joe Schember said in a brief statement at 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday. "The investigation is ongoing," the spokesman, Frank Strumila, said in an email. He had no other comment, and no other information was immediately available. ...
ERIE, PA
Daily Voice

‘I Did That’ Biden Stickers Cause Fight, Arrest At PA Gas Station

A Pennsylvania man was caught in the act of placing the infamous “I did that” Joe Biden stickers on a gas pump and got in a fight with employee that saw him, police say. Manor Township police were called to a report of an irate man yelling, and causing a disturbance at the gas pumps of the Turkey Hill located at 1503 Columbia Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 31, according to a release by the department.
MANOR, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Cows trample woman in Pennsylvania

(WTRF) According to KDKA, a woman has been injured after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman reportedly had to be flown to a hospital. The news stations said the incident happened near the city building on Route 18 in Raccoon Township. The condition of the woman is unknown at this time.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

4-year-old thrown from car, taken to UPMC Altoona

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A child was rushed to UPMC Altoona after a single-vehicle crash into a ditch saw her being thrown from the Kia she was a passenger in. The crash happened on March 16 along Deveaux Street (Route 4004) in Carrolltown Borough when the driver was reportedly driving too fast for the […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
50K+
Followers
27K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy