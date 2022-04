Beverly Kay (Koch) Hogle passed away peacefully at 4 pm on March 22, 2022, at the Theusen Cottages in Cedar Falls, Iowa, in the arms of her son Mike. She had suffered a decline in health from vascular dementia and recently falling and breaking a hip after just celebrating her 83rd birthday on March 7th with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 17 DAYS AGO