ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Township, NJ

South Jersey Attorney Secretly Recorded Underage Girls Inside His Home’s Bathroom, Prosecutors Say

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Scxfx_0f3mTFxe00

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A prominent Washington Township attorney is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he secretly recorded underage girls inside his home’s bathroom.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Robert McKinley is facing two counts of child pornography. Now, investigators say they’re looking into allegations of other girls being captured on camera.

Neighbors CBS3 spoke to say they’re too nervous to speak on-camera for fear of retaliation, but they say they’re furious about what detectives allege happened inside this house.

Neighbors say a procession of police officers showed up at attorney Robert McKinley’s house earlier this week.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office alleges McKinley secretly recorded underage girls inside one of his bathrooms before transferring those images to a Dropbox account affiliated with his email address.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn page, McKinley listed himself as an attorney and law partner for a Sewell law firm.

McKinley faces one count of first-degree manufacturing child porn and one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

The prosecutor’s office would not specify how this investigation got started.

McKinley was arrested on April 5 but released from jail on April 6.

Neighbors say after he was released from jail they saw McKinley show up at his house, pack several items and drive off.

The prosecutor’s office is asking anyone with info to contact their special victims unit.McKinley is scheduled for a pre-indictment conference on June 2.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Admits Selling Fatal Dose Of Heroin/Fentanyl: Prosecutor

A 56-year-old man from South Jersey has admitted to selling a fatal dose of heroin and fentanyl to a 59-year-old man, authorities said. Brian Whitted of Galloway Township pleaded guilty to strict liability for a drug related death and narcotics charges in connection to the 2018 fatal overdose of 59-year-old Anthony Tamburelli, according to Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Dion Marsh Charged With Attempted Murder, Carjacking After Crime Spree In Lakewood Township, New Jersey, Officials Say

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in New Jersey arrested a man who they say went on a crime spree, including a carjacking. Lakewood Township police charged 27-year-old Dion Marsh with attempted murder and carjacking. Police say he assaulted the driver of a 2016 Toyota Camry near Martin Luther King Drive and Pine Street on Friday afternoon before driving away with it. Investigators believe he hit two pedestrians and stabbed another bystander before he was arrested.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Washington Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Washington Township, NJ
State
Washington State
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

South Jersey Party Host Where 3 Were Killed Admits To Gun Possession Charge: Prosecutor

The host of a party where three people were killed and 11 wounded in Cumberland County has pleaded guilty to a gun possession charge, authorities said. Darrell M. Dawkins, 31, was not accused of firing a gun during the May 22, 2021, mass shooting in Fairfield Township, but a handgun was found in the trunk of his car afterward, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#South Jersey#Linkedin#Sewell
CBS Philly

Juvenile Slaps SEPTA Bus Driver Who Told Passenger Masks Are Required, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can identify a suspect wanted for assaulting a bus driver. It all happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, near the intersection of 19th and Market Streets. Police say a Route 17 bus driver told a passenger that masks are required on SEPTA. A juvenile male was with that passenger, and he slapped the driver. Credit: SEPTA Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact SEPTA transit police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Searching For Saad Najeed Dwight, Accused Of Fatally Shooting Woman In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A manhunt is underway for a killer in Delaware County. Police are asking for the public’s help. Loved ones say the victim was the life of the party. She knew how to light up a room. On Wednesday, CBS3 sat down with friends and family who are completely devastated by what they call a senseless homicide. They did not want to go on camera for fear the gunman is still at large. They shared a lot about who the victim was and say they want justice to be served. Chester police say last Friday around 3:30 a.m. Jamii Parker, a...
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Police Say 15-Year-Old Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Was Ambushed In Deadly Shooting While Leaving School

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say 8th grader Juan Carlos Robles-Corona was shot and killed while walking home from school in North Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. His mother is now speaking out following his fatal shooting. Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Meanwhile, a memorial is growing at his school Dr. Tanner G. Duckrey Public School. There are candles, and his backpack which was left behind after the shooting. His mother tells CBS3 he left school ten minutes early and she’s not sure why the school allowed that to happen. “Yesterday they said that he was on his way from school going home. He was not on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police: 4-Year-Old Girl Dies After Apparent Accidental Shooting Outside Of Chester Convenience Store

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a 4-year-old girl is dead after an apparently accidental shooting outside of a Delaware County convenience store. Authorities believe a 2-year-old was the one holding the gun when it went off. It happened outside of the Eagle Save Mart on the 900 block of Kerlin Street in Chester on Tuesday. The family lives in the area and is known to frequent the store. People nearby heard a single gunshot from inside the vehicle, which was parked at a gas pump. The 4-year-old was rushed to Crozer-Chester Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead. Loved ones gathered outside of...
CHESTER, PA
The Independent

Georgia coroner finds bodies of his own parents and son at shooting range after robbery

A coroner in Georgia found the bodies of his own parents and son after arriving on a crime scene of an apparent robbery and murder, the police said. Coweta Country Coroner Richard Hawke arrived at the crime scene at Lock Stick & Barrel Shooting range in Grantville, after a report of a robbery, when he found the bodies of his own family members. “There was a robbery at the lock stock and barrel shooting range at around 530-6pm on Friday. Officers were dispatched to the scene shortly after 8pm. Sadly it was found that the owner, his wife and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Police Searching For 3 Suspects Accused Of Attacking 17-Year-Old Girl On Broad Street Line In North Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for three suspects accused of attacking a 17-year-old girl on the Broad Street Line in North Philadelphia. The suspects were caught on camera. Investigators say the suspects demanded the teen girl give them her cellphone at the Girard station on Monday afternoon. There was an altercation and the suspects ran away. The victim was not injured. SEPTA police say there have been at last three recent attacks. They call them crimes of opportunity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BET

Man Charged With Fatally Shooting His Former Girlfriend Outside Of Her Job

A man has been charged with killing his ex-girlfriend over an alleged domestic dispute. According to WABC-TV, Quay-Sean Hines, 30, is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend, Amelia Laguerre, 33. On April 2, Nassau County Police claim Laguerre was leaving work in New Hyde Park, New York, Hines “came up behind her, shot at her ten times, strangled her nine times.”
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy