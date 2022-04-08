South Jersey Attorney Secretly Recorded Underage Girls Inside His Home’s Bathroom, Prosecutors Say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A prominent Washington Township attorney is facing criminal charges after investigators allege he secretly recorded underage girls inside his home’s bathroom.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office says Robert McKinley is facing two counts of child pornography. Now, investigators say they’re looking into allegations of other girls being captured on camera.

Neighbors CBS3 spoke to say they’re too nervous to speak on-camera for fear of retaliation, but they say they’re furious about what detectives allege happened inside this house.

Neighbors say a procession of police officers showed up at attorney Robert McKinley’s house earlier this week.

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office alleges McKinley secretly recorded underage girls inside one of his bathrooms before transferring those images to a Dropbox account affiliated with his email address.

In a now-deleted LinkedIn page, McKinley listed himself as an attorney and law partner for a Sewell law firm.

McKinley faces one count of first-degree manufacturing child porn and one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

The prosecutor’s office would not specify how this investigation got started.

McKinley was arrested on April 5 but released from jail on April 6.

Neighbors say after he was released from jail they saw McKinley show up at his house, pack several items and drive off.

The prosecutor’s office is asking anyone with info to contact their special victims unit.McKinley is scheduled for a pre-indictment conference on June 2.