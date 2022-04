OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - St. Patrick’s Day starting off in the 50s around the metro, but that may be the warmest weather we see all day. Steady north to northeast winds will blow all day long, gusting up to 35mph at times. That will slowly push our temperatures back down into the 40s throughout the morning. The north winds along with cloudy skies will keep us on the cool side all day, with temperatures struggling to warm back into the low 50s this afternoon. A few spotty showers are possible at times late this morning into the afternoon, but any rain will be short lived and light.

OMAHA, NE ・ 25 DAYS AGO