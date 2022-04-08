'Stop hanging out with Nazis': Woman smashes egg on Australian politician's head

When Breeze, an adorable pit bull, was brought to the local Humane Society after being found on the street, it was clear that she had been a victim of cruel, intentional abuse. Not only was she starving and malnourished, with there was almost no fat on her body, and many of her bones were visible. The vets also guessed that she had been trapped somewhere, given that she was covered in urine and feces, says care2. Many animal abusers are not held accountable by the law, which feeds into a horrific cycle of abuse.

