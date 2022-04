Porsha Williams has a new name thanks to her fiancé and it’s Eseosa Guobadia. The former Real Housewife of Atlanta is gushing about her husband-to-be Simon Guoabadia giving her a new name. On Sunday, Porsha told her 6.9 million followers that Simon had been “thinking of the right name” for her for months and after “hearing the name Eseosa” while in Lagos, Nigeria, he thought it was a perfect fit.

