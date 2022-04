Gov. Andy Beshear has announced he will pause his regular COVID-19 briefings for the first time since summer, as cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. The state saw around 9,500 new cases last week, compared with around 12,000 the week before. The statewide positivity rate has dropped to 4.17% – down from just over 6% […]

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 28 DAYS AGO