Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Scanlon & Higgins announce feasibility study for Buffalo Riverwalk

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon announced today a study to examine the feasibility of a new 1.8 mile Riverwalk along the west bank of the Buffalo River.

"It would connect Canalside with Michigan street, along Riverworks and out to the outer harbor of Buffalo," said Congressman Brian Higgins.

This feasibility study is to completed with $50,000 of seed funding courtesy of Councilmember Scanlon who proposed this effort, who is confident that all Buffalo residents will have access to the new walk, "It'll bring all from all across the city of Buffalo through downtown to the Inner Harbor to the Outer Harbor and also people with all abilities whether they want to run, walk or bike," says Councilmember Scanlon.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is confident that the Riverwalk is the best next step for connecting the water to the the land. "This concept will provide equitable access for all mobilities, provides an alternative transportation route that will help reduce vehicle and parking pressure on the Outer Harbor and encourages sustainable economic development in the urban core, leaving the lakefront in its more natural state," says Jill Jedlicka, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper executive director.

Additional funding is currently being pursued with public and philanthropic partners with hopes of obtaining infrastructure funding for construction.

The Buffalo Riverwalk project would compliment other existing and upcoming projects in the area including proposed infrastructure work on Tifft and Louisiana Streets, a $10 million dollar investment at Times Beach, an ecosystem project near Wilkeson Pointe and an ongoing effort to rehabilitate the Ohio street bridge.

To view the full press conference click here: