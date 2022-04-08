ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Scanlon & Higgins announce feasibility study for Buffalo Riverwalk

By Max Faery
WBEN 930AM
WBEN 930AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KtGGR_0f3mQO5E00

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, Congressman Brian Higgins and Buffalo Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon announced today a study to examine the feasibility of a new 1.8 mile Riverwalk along the west bank of the Buffalo River.

"It would connect Canalside with Michigan street, along Riverworks and out to the outer harbor of Buffalo," said Congressman Brian Higgins.

This feasibility study is to completed with $50,000 of seed funding courtesy of Councilmember Scanlon who proposed this effort, who is confident that all Buffalo residents will have access to the new walk, "It'll bring all from all across the city of Buffalo through downtown to the Inner Harbor to the Outer Harbor and also people with all abilities whether they want to run, walk or bike," says Councilmember Scanlon.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper is confident that the Riverwalk is the best next step for connecting the water to the the land. "This concept will provide equitable access for all mobilities, provides an alternative transportation route that will help reduce vehicle and parking pressure on the Outer Harbor and encourages sustainable economic development in the urban core, leaving the lakefront in its more natural state," says Jill Jedlicka, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper executive director.

Additional funding is currently being pursued with public and philanthropic partners with hopes of obtaining infrastructure funding for construction.

The Buffalo Riverwalk project would compliment other existing and upcoming projects in the area including proposed infrastructure work on Tifft and Louisiana Streets, a $10 million dollar investment at Times Beach, an ecosystem project near Wilkeson Pointe and an ongoing effort to rehabilitate the Ohio street bridge.

To view the full press conference click here:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
City
Ohio, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
WGRZ TV

Blue Line for Buffalo fundraiser

The annual "Blue Line for Buffalo" fundraiser benefits the Buffalo Police Department's K-9 Unit. There was a silent auction, basket raffles and games.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Higgins
Betsy Denson

See Buffalo Bayou by Canoe

I have biked by Houston's bayous and I have walked by Houston's bayous - but until last week I had never been in one of the city's waterways. During Spring Break I remedied that by renting two canoes from Bayou City Adventures for a two-hour trip starting out from Buffalo Bayou park.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Feasibility Study#Buffalo Common
WGRZ TV

Fight For Air Climb Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year's American Lung Association Fight for Air Climb takes place on Saturday, May 7th at Highmark Stadium. Walk, run or race over 800 steps around Highmark Stadium and "climb" your way to a cure for lung disease. Each climber will receive a specific start time, event check-in begins at 9am with a post event celebration beginning at 10:30am.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WBEN 930AM

WBEN 930AM

Buffalo, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local news from Buffalo, NY.

 https://www.audacy.com/wben

Comments / 0

Community Policy