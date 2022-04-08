ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 16:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Le Flore; Sequoyah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN SEBASTIAN...SOUTHEASTERN SEQUOYAH AND NORTHEASTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Spiro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Alma... Barling Muldrow... Roland Lavaca... Spiro Arkoma... Mulberry Dyer... Moffett Fort Smith Regional Airport... Kibler Central City... Concord Shibley... Scullyville Braden... Mill Creek This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 3 and 18. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 319 and 325. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 near mile marker 22. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Nevada; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lafayette, southeastern Nevada, northwestern Union and northern Columbia Counties through 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buckner, or near Stamps, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Stamps, Waldo, McNeil, Buckner, Village, Mount Holly, Mount Vernon, Ebenezer, Laughlin, College Hill, Lamartine and Medlock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Morton; Stanton Extremely Critical Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074 AND 084 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074 AND 084 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...This afternoon...South 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Tuesday...Southwest 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 65 mph. Wind shift to the northwest early to mid evening Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...This afternoon...As low as 15 percent. Tuesday...As low as 8 to 12 percent. * Impacts...Extremely critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday will lead to very dangerous fire behavior. Fire storms can develop in such severe conditions of extremely low relative humidity and high winds. Spot fire development is likely. Springer
MORTON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming north overnight. Local gusts to 50 mph Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hickman, Humphreys, Lawrence, Lewis, Maury, Perry, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis, northern Wayne, northern Lawrence, western Maury, west central Williamson, Perry, south central Humphreys and Hickman Counties through 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hurricane Mills to near Decaturville. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Mount Pleasant, Summertown, Lobelville, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville, Primm Springs, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Santa Fe, Hampshire, Pleasantville, Williamsport and Nunnelly. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 146 and 152. Interstate 840 between mile markers 13 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Ventura County Valleys and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox and Pierce. * Winds...South 10 to 15 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Casitas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Casitas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lake Casitas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains; Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 22:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Clarita Valley HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Clarita Valley. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Arizona including Dilkon and Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lower visibility at times.
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT CDT TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson Counties. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to midnight CDT Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

