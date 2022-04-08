Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hickman; Humphreys; Lawrence; Lewis; Maury; Perry; Wayne; Williamson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lewis, northern Wayne, northern Lawrence, western Maury, west central Williamson, Perry, south central Humphreys and Hickman Counties through 430 PM CDT At 351 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles south of Hurricane Mills to near Decaturville. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Columbia, Hohenwald, Centerville, Linden, Mount Pleasant, Summertown, Lobelville, Gordonsburg, Kimmins, Henryville, Primm Springs, Flatwoods, Bucksnort, Santa Fe, Hampshire, Pleasantville, Williamsport and Nunnelly. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 146 and 152. Interstate 840 between mile markers 13 and 21. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
