Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Le Flore; Sequoyah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN SEBASTIAN...SOUTHEASTERN SEQUOYAH AND NORTHEASTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Spiro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Alma... Barling Muldrow... Roland Lavaca... Spiro Arkoma... Mulberry Dyer... Moffett Fort Smith Regional Airport... Kibler Central City... Concord Shibley... Scullyville Braden... Mill Creek This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 3 and 18. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 319 and 325. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 near mile marker 22. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN

LE FLORE COUNTY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO