Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Area of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of El Dorado, east central Placer, northeastern Amador and western Alpine Counties through 245 PM PDT At 145 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms near Big Bend Summit, moving southeast at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Brief heavy rain showers turning to snow showers above 3000 to 4000 feet, small hail and dangerous lightning. Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief but heavy showers will suddenly reduce visibility. Rapid accumulations of snow are possible on roadway surfaces during thunder snowshowers, including Highway 50 east of Camino. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs. Locations impacted include Placerville, Kirkwood, Coloma, Pollock Pines, Camino, Smithflat, Pacific House, Garden Valley, Twin Bridges, Kyburz, and some Sierra ski resorts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
