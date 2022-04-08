ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-09 11:18:00 Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-10 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM AKDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow with low visibility expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast from Cape Krusenstern north. * WHEN...7 PM today to 10 AM Sunday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
High Wind Warning issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other loose or lightweight outdoor objects. Extremely hazardous driving conditions can be expected, especially for motorists in high profile vehicles who should consider delaying travel. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines in some areas. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
High Wind Watch issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust and sand could lead to visibility restrictions.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Winter Storm Warning issued for Willapa Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Willapa Hills WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 2 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON Any additional snow accumulations this afternoon will remain generally an inch or less.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Special Weather Statement issued for Hempstead, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Hempstead; Howard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hempstead, east central Howard and northwestern Nevada Counties through 430 PM CDT At 402 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Nashville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Nashville, Blevins, McCaskill and Ozan. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
Severe Weather Statement issued for Le Flore, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Le Flore; Sequoyah A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHERN SEBASTIAN...SOUTHEASTERN SEQUOYAH AND NORTHEASTERN LE FLORE COUNTIES At 418 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles north of Spiro, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and tennis ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations in or near the path include Fort Smith... Van Buren Alma... Barling Muldrow... Roland Lavaca... Spiro Arkoma... Mulberry Dyer... Moffett Fort Smith Regional Airport... Kibler Central City... Concord Shibley... Scullyville Braden... Mill Creek This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Arkansas between mile markers 3 and 18. Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 319 and 325. Interstate 540 between mile markers 1 and 14. Interstate 49 near mile marker 22. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN
LE FLORE COUNTY, OK
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening becoming north overnight. Local gusts to 50 mph Hollywood Hills. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Red Flag Warning issued for Knox, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Knox; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox and Pierce. * Winds...South 10 to 15 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 19 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
Winter Storm Warning issued for South Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: South Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
Winter Storm Warning issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 21:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Mountains, Santa Lucia Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Mountains and Santa Lucia Mountains. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Red Flag Warning issued for Morton, Stanton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Morton; Stanton Extremely Critical Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074 AND 084 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 074 AND 084 * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton and Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton. * Winds...This afternoon...South 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 35 mph. Tuesday...Southwest 35 to 45 mph, gusting to 65 mph. Wind shift to the northwest early to mid evening Tuesday. * Relative Humidity...This afternoon...As low as 15 percent. Tuesday...As low as 8 to 12 percent. * Impacts...Extremely critical fire weather conditions on Tuesday will lead to very dangerous fire behavior. Fire storms can develop in such severe conditions of extremely low relative humidity and high winds. Spot fire development is likely. Springer
MORTON COUNTY, KS
Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lafayette, Nevada, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for south central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Columbia; Lafayette; Nevada; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Lafayette, southeastern Nevada, northwestern Union and northern Columbia Counties through 500 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Buckner, or near Stamps, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Magnolia, Stamps, Waldo, McNeil, Buckner, Village, Mount Holly, Mount Vernon, Ebenezer, Laughlin, College Hill, Lamartine and Medlock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Wind Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-12 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Isolated gusts over 50 mph across higher terrain. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Fire Weather Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire danger conditions are expected. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Madison RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Antelope, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 18 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in any activities that could start a fire. Outdoor burning is not advisable.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:55:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, slow down and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance between the vehicle in front of you. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Watch out for downed trees and powerlines on roadways. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some power outages are expected. Some roads may be blocked by downed trees and powerlines due to the weight of the snow.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
High Wind Warning issued for Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. Target Area: Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County; North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County including Bordeaux. North Snowy Range Foothills including Arlington and Elk Mountain. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 13:05:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Area of strong thunderstorm will impact portions of El Dorado, east central Placer, northeastern Amador and western Alpine Counties through 245 PM PDT At 145 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms near Big Bend Summit, moving southeast at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Brief heavy rain showers turning to snow showers above 3000 to 4000 feet, small hail and dangerous lightning. Gusty winds in excess of 30 mph possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Brief but heavy showers will suddenly reduce visibility. Rapid accumulations of snow are possible on roadway surfaces during thunder snowshowers, including Highway 50 east of Camino. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs. Locations impacted include Placerville, Kirkwood, Coloma, Pollock Pines, Camino, Smithflat, Pacific House, Garden Valley, Twin Bridges, Kyburz, and some Sierra ski resorts. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
ALPINE COUNTY, CA

