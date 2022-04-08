ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

State Department: WH gift records for Trump, Pence missing

By MATTHEW LEE
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Xd2a_0f3mQ6HP00
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building, just outside the West Wing, inside the White House complex, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington. The State Department says it's unable to compile a complete accounting of gifts presented to U.S. officials by foreign governments during the final year of the Trump administration due to missing White House data. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it is unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts presented to former President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials by foreign governments during Trump’s final year in office, citing missing data from the White House.

In a report to be published in the Federal Register next week, the department says the Executive Office of the President did not submit information about gifts received by Trump and his family from foreign leaders in 2020. It also says the General Services Administration didn’t submit information about gifts given to former Vice President Mike Pence and White House staffers that year.

The State Department said it sought the missing information from National Archives and Records Administration and the General Services Administration, but was told that “potentially relevant records” are not available because of access restrictions related to retired records.

The State Department’s Office of Protocol reported the situation in footnotes to a partial list of gifts received by U.S. officials in 2020. The office publishes such lists annually in part to guard against potential conflicts of interest. A preview of the 2020 report was posted on the Federal Register website on Friday ahead of its formal publication on Monday.

The report notes that the lack of gift information could be related to internal oversights as the protocol office neglected to “submit the request for data to all reporting agencies prior to January 20, 2021,” when the Trump administration ended and the Biden administration began. However, it also noted that there had been a “lack of adequate recordkeeping pertaining to diplomatic gifts” between Jan. 20, 2017, when Trump took office, and his departure from the White House four years later.

The State Department report comes as House lawmakers have opened an investigation into reports that Trump had taken boxes of classified materials with him to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida after leaving office last year. The National Archives and Records Administration has asked the Justice Department to look into the matter.

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, meanwhile, has identified an almost 8-hour gap in official White House records of Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building, according to two people familiar with the probe.

Regarding the 2020 gifts, the department said it had “made attempts to collect the required data from the current authoritative sources ... but it has confirmed that potentially relevant records are not available to the State Department’s Office of the Chief of Protocol under applicable access rules for retired records of the Executive Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President.”

“As a result, the data required to fully compile a complete listing for 2020 is unavailable,” it said.

Gift records for Trump administration officials such as former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and former Central Intelligence Agency chief Gina Haspel are included in the limited 2020 report, as are records for other senior diplomats, Pentagon and CIA officials.

Comments / 561

Janet B
3d ago

The secrets, deception and lies displayed by Donald Trump during his Presidency, is evidence the man regards himself a person of privilege. There is no place in this country for that kind of person to be in a position of power who has no respect for rules, policies or the law.

Reply(59)
289
Christine Young
3d ago

So, he tried to overthrow the government, took top secret documents to maralargo, had someone erase 8 hours of phone calls and took gifts and didn't record them. wow! And he's still walking around free, having more "The election was stolen rallies" and using the witch hunt excuse. Can't believe one person would still be backing him.

Reply(26)
239
Dee Miller
3d ago

not suprising, but the cult and Q probably says hunter snuck past the secret service and planted the boxes at mar-a-lago too right...God wake up

Reply(16)
170
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
MSNBC

Trump identifies what he considers the key detail about Jan. 6

It’s been a while since Donald Trump talked to an independent news organization about the Jan. 6 attack, so the former president’s Washington Post interview yesterday stood out — in part because it was unusual, and in part because the Republican covered a surprising amount of ground.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Esper
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pompeo
Person
Mike Pence
Daily Mail

Red Army loses 40,000 troops: Total number of Russian soldiers killed, injured or captured in just four weeks shows toll of Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion is hitting morale, Nato says

Up to 40,000 Russian soldiers are believed to have been killed, injured or captured since Ukraine was invaded four weeks ago – and yet another of Moscow’s generals has died in action. Nato declared the toll was having a major impact on the morale of President Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Data#Justice Department#Ap#The White House#The Federal Register#The Executive Office#The State Department#Office Of Protocol
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Salon

The GOP's "shadow primary": Anti-Trump Republicans secretly compete to replace him

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Sun Country Airlines hangar in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) While high-profile Republicans like former Vice President Mike Pence and ex-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are ostensibly sitting on the sidelines waiting to see if Donald Trump announces his third bid to run for president again, some of the former president's Republican critics are making moves to line up support for a bid themselves if he decides to sit 2024 out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy