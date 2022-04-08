ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, MO

Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department Receives ARPA Funds

mymoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Parks & Recreation Department will receive a certain amount of ARPA funds to help...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Jefferson County, MO
Jefferson County, MO
Government
Sand Hills Express

Custer County Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Fund

Custer County has been experiencing many devastating grass fires, putting a toll on all the volunteer fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation is seeking monetary donations to assist all Custer County Fire Departments. All donations received by the Foundation will be distributed back, 100%, split equally between all the fire departments in the county. The Custer County Foundation will match the first $10,000 in donations by using funds made available through the Yanagida Challenge Match.
CUSTER COUNTY, NE
Fort Morgan Times

Morgan County Board of County Commissioners hears pushback on use of ARPA funds, approves ambulance and liquor licenses

The Morgan County Board of County Commissioners held its regular meeting on Tuesday, March 15. All three commissioners were present. Department of Human Services (DHS) The Board convened first as the Morgan County Board of Social/ Human Services to hear from Accounting Manager Susan Nitzel and approve DHS minutes from Feb. 15 in addition to DHS warrants and the certification of provider and vendor benefit authorizations both from Jan. 2022.
MORGAN COUNTY, CO
Carolina Public Press

Henderson County invests ARPA funds in clinics to fight pandemic

Antibody infusion clinics at Advent Hendersonville and Pardee Hospital receive $500k to help treat COVID-19 patients. Henderson County invests ARPA funds in clinics to fight pandemic is a story from Carolina Public Press, an award-winning independent newsroom. Our breakthrough journalism shines a light on the critical overlooked and under-reported issues facing North Carolina’s 10.4 million residents. Please consider making a contribution to support our journalism.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Arpa#Uban Construction#Mo Info#Jeffcomo Org Parks
lootpress.com

Raleigh County Parks and Recreation is seeking Request for Proposal for Concessions

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Raleigh County Parks and Recreation Authority is seeking Requests for Proposals for Concessions at Lake Stephens and Fitzpatrick Park. Parks and Rec are seeking companies that wish to enter into a contract for one year to provide food concessions for the public using park facilities and amenities. Renewal of contact optional. The concession at Lake Stephens provides food service to the beach, splash pad, aqua park, marina, and picnic shelters. The concession at Fitzpatrick Park provides food service to park visitors, ball players, families, and fans of league teams, tournaments, and WVU Tech Girls Softball. Both seasons and hours of operation vary greatly on weather, but usually begin in the spring and end in the fall. Other opportunities may arise at other events at parks throughout the county.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Commissioners discuss use of ARPA funds

Owensboro City Commissioners have $13.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to allocate, and city staff members have put several potential projects on the commission’s radar. Commissioners said they agree with some or all of the projects on the list. But some said they would like to see...
OWENSBORO, KY
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cameron County announces new multi-million Parks and Recreation Building

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral)A groundbreaking ceremony was held on South Padre Island for the new Cameron County Parks and Recreation Administration building. County leaders say this new building was necessary. Parks and Recreation Director Joe Vega believes the new building needed to be created after complications with their current...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Daily Record

Wayne County to receive grant funding for primary election

KEY ACTION Authorized a grant application and primary 2022 funding agreement with the Ohio Secretary of State and the Wayne County Board of Elections. DISCUSSION Under Senate Bill 9, Ohio’s elections boards have been granted another $9 million. Wayne County’s elections board is being granted $79,363 to be used by Aug. 1. Any unused funds would need to be returned by Aug. 5.
KFDA

City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department hosting seasonal job fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Parks and Recreation Department will host a seasonal job fair this Saturday, March 26. Available positions include lifeguard, pool managers, program attendant and cashiers. If you are interested in these jobs, you can visit the job fair at the Warford Activity Center...
AMARILLO, TX
Fincastle Herald

Parks & Rec announce 2021-22 Recreation Incentive Funds recipients

Botetourt County Parks and Recreation announced the recipients of the 2021-22 Recreation Incentive Funds last week. The award-winning program offers matching funds to community service groups, individuals and businesses wishing to make recreation-related capital improvements on publicly owned property. $33,923.88 was awarded to eight county organizations, including non-profit entities and local Botetourt County Public Schools.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy