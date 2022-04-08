ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

North Carolina beachgoers warned of dueling stallions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BEAUFORT, N.C. (AP) — Wild stallions are tangling with each other on the North Carolina coast, and a nonprofit group is warning beachgoers to steer clear of the fights.

Foundation for Shackleford Horses says on its Facebook page that the stallions are fighting over mares, for territory and herd dominance. They’re described in the post as “Stallion Wars.”

“These stallions are not like domesticated pasture mates, engaging in friendly boy banter. These battles are deadly serious,” the post said. “Winning the battle can mean the difference between a stallion holding onto mares and his prominence in the herd, or being relegated to life as a part of a bachelor band.”

According to the foundation, people can be walking on the beach and watching horses while a stallion is eyeing a harem over the dune and trying to steal them from another stallion.

“If you aren’t paying attention, you, your children or your dog could be caught in the fray and potentially injured,” the foundation said.

It’s estimated that there are herds of nearly 100 wild horses each at Corolla on the northern end of the Outer Banks and on Shackleford Banks, which is part of Cape Lookout National Seashore, at the southern end.

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
The Daily South

Wawa Is Coming to North Carolina

The beloved Pennsylvania-based gas station confirmed to WRAL that it plans to open its first outposts in the Tar Heel State by 2024. "We couldn't be more excited to bring Wawa's one-of-a-kind brand and offering to this market in the near future," Lori Bruce, the company's public relations manager, told the Raleigh news station. "We look forward to serving the community with our quality fresh food and beverages and, as always, our deep commitment to the communities in which we operate."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stallion#Dueling#Horse#Ap#Shackleford Horses#Corolla#Shackleford Banks
WYFF4.com

Current tornado warnings in South Carolina

PICKENS, S.C. — Watch live coverage above. Rutherford County: until 11:15 p.m. McDowell County: until 11: 15 p.m. Damage reported in the Six Mile area of Pickens County. More on that when we learn more. Watch live coverage above. Coverage/video from earlier warnings in Upstate below:
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Beachgoers Warned About Tiny Birds

Beachgoers are urged to help recovery efforts of the threatened western snowy plover by staying on the wet sand at snowy plover beaches during nesting season, March 15 – Sept. 15. Beachgoers will see ropes that identify sensitive plover nesting areas, as well as signs that identify restrictions to protect the small shorebirds during this period.
OREGON STATE
BBC

UK beachgoers warned: 'Flying rings kill seals'

Beachgoers have been urged not to use flying rings amid concerns about the danger to seals. The rings get stuck round the necks of curious young seals, strangling them as the animals grow, said Cornwall Seal Group Research Trust. Six rings were found on one day at a Cornish beach...
ANIMALS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Best colleges in North Carolina

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
COLLEGES
The Associated Press

North Carolina man killed when police chase ends in crash

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man was killed when a police chase ended in a crash just north of the border in Virginia, authorities said. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office said Bobby Wayne Gammons, 81, died after a woman’s car crossed the median on U.S. Highway 58 and collided head-on with his vehicle, the Winston-Salem Journal reported.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

846K+
Followers
414K+
Post
384M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy