Stocks

WD-40, Paysafe rise; ACM Research, LXP Industrial Trust fall

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

WD-40 Co., up $12.37 to $186.88.

The maintenance and cleaning product company reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Paysafe Ltd., up 18 cents to $3.17.

ACM Research Inc., down $1.16 to $17.90.

The computer chipmaking equipment company cut its revenue forecast because of COVID-19 restrictions in Shanghai.

Designer Brands Inc., up 64 cents to $14.59.

The operator of DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse raised its financial forecasts and reinstated its dividend.

Spirit Airlines Inc., down 26 cents to $26.25.

The budget airline said it would discuss a $3.6 billion takeover offer from JetBlue.

LXP Industrial Trust, down $2.21 to $13.42.

The real estate investment trust said it was no longer considering a sale.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., up $1.18 to $218.21.

The cybersecurity company said it’s been authorized to provide services to the Department of Defense and other customers.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 99 cents to $48.73.

Banks benefited from higher bond yields, which allow them to charge more interest on loans.

