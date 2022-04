HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Miss Connecticut and Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen competition was held on April 9 at 12 p.m. Sylvana Gonalez took home the Miss Connecticut 2022 title. Miss Connecticut Outstanding Teen 2022 went to Peyton Troth. Eleven women competed for the Miss Connecticut 2022 title, five for...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO