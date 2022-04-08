Hopewell man in custody after abducting, assaulting ex-girlfriend

HOPEWELL, Va. -- UPDATE: On Friday, April 8, around 4:50 p.m. Mr. Pemberton Jr. was safely taken into custody in Colonial Heights due to the coordinated efforts of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Hopewell Police, Chesterfield County Police and the Colonial Heights Police Departments.

A man in Hopewell is wanted in a malicious wounding and abduction incident that happened on Friday morning.

On Friday around 9 a.m., a Hopewell woman was abducted and assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The offender then drove through Hopewell, Colonial Heights and Chesterfield County while preventing the victim from contacting family friends or police.

The offender was also assaulting the woman continuously.

The victim was able to escape when the offender stopped his vehicle, allowing her to jump out while in Chesterfield County.

The offender has been identified as Ralph Pemberton Jr. He is described as a 57-year-old white man with brown hair and green eyes. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 180 pounds.

He is wanted out of Hopewell for abduction, strangulation, malicious wounding and violating a protective order. He is also wanted out of Chesterfield for kidnapping, robbery and assault in addition to having an existing warrant for a parole violation.

Members of the Hopewell Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit have initiated an investigation into this incident. The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284.

Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

