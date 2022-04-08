ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction Ramping Up Around Newport

By Christian Winthrop
 3 days ago
Construction season is underway in Newport, RI as a slate of projects break ground around town, with the City, State, and Town of Middletown all directing crews spanning from the North End and Broadway to Memorial Boulevard.

MEMORIAL BOULEVARD

The most visible project taking place in the City is actually being carried out by the Town of Middletown, which is currently slip lining an approximately 1,660 linear foot span of sewer line that runs beneath Memorial Boulevard.

The Town of Middletown is the only user of the line, and the project is expected to cause traffic detours and congestion during working hours. Please note that parking along Memorial Boulevard will be impacted throughout the project and motorists are encouraged to seek out alternate routes while traveling westbound on Memorial Boulevard between Bellevue Avenue and Spring Street.

According to the Town of Middletown, work is expected to be complete with by the last week in May, with final pavement restoration taking place this fall.

BELLEVUE AVENUE

On Bellevue Avenue, motorists can expect to encounter crews from AETNA Construction Company tending to the roadway’s concrete surface where small areas in need of repair will be addressed with fast-setting concrete and larger panels in poor condition will be replaced in full.

BROADWAY

Along Broadway, work is set to begin next week on a significant pedestrian safety improvement project at the Friendship Street intersection where crews will be replacing sidewalks, upgrading traffic and pedestrian signals, and installing pedestrian-friendly “bumpouts” to make it easier to cross the street.

The Sidewalk-crosswalk bumpouts will be constructed similar to those found south of Equality Park, and the Bliss Road intersection will also be tightened up to improve pedestrian safety. Once the initial construction is complete, Phase 2 work is expected to begin this fall which will include installing underground utilities, traffic signal equipment, and repaving. Please note that parking may be restricted in the area during work hours, which are set for 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on weekday, however pedestrian access to local businesses will be maintained throughout the duration of the project.

JT CONNELL HIGHWAY

Finally, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is continuing their work on the Pell Bridge approaches this month with temporary lane shifts possible on Third Street and JT Connell Highway for bridge rehabilitation along Route 138. Crews will also focus on median excavation and reconstruction along Route 138, east of the JT Connell Highway overpass; electrical work along Halsey Street, Admiral Kalbfus Road, JT Connell Highway and America’s Cup Avenue; grading and drainage work at Garfield and Halsey streets; and clearing and grubbing of the slope along the Newport Secondary Line to make way for a highly anticipated bike lane.

Additional information about the City’s ongoing construction projects can be found on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/ConstructionUpdates

