When soulful singer-songwriter Yola began gaining widespread attention three years ago, it seemed like one of those years-in-the-making “overnight success” stories. Born Yolanda Quartey in 1983 in Bristol, England, she first drew attention with the band Phantom Limb, then as a singer for hire with trip-hop collective Massive Attack and other British acts. When the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach signed her to his Easy Eye Sound record label and released her album “Walk Through Fire” in 2019, she was off to the races, racking up four Grammy nominations including best new artist.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO