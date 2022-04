WILKES-BARRE — The Diamond is now the latest downtown building converted from commercial to residential use to offer leases for high-end apartments. Stefanie Crothers and Carmen Winters, Realtors with Lewith & Freeman and listing agents for apartments at the former Sterling annex building at 19 N. River St., hosted an open house March 6 to showcase the development project and its 29 apartments. The next open house is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 3.

