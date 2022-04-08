ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Wanted Suspect, Gomez Taken Into Custody

By Jeff Rottman
kksa-am.com
 3 days ago

San Angelo Police recently put out a “Wanted Bulletin” regarding a search for. Domingo Gomez who held...

www.kksa-am.com

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Feds Involved in 2nd Major San Angelo Drug Bust

SAN ANGELO,  TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Busts & Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 21 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 21 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Olga Guerrero was arrested for manufacture…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

Man shot in dating app scheme, two teens arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two teenagers have been arrested after luring and shooting a man in a dating app scheme in Brownsville. On March 17, Abigail Funes, 17, and a 16-year-old boy lured a man to a location using a popular social media application, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office (CCSO). As the man […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He...
DALLAS, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
BigCountryHomepage

‘I don’t remember’: Abilene woman speaks from jail after Tuesday high-speed chase, officer-involved shooting

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman who was arrested after a high-speed chase and officer-involved shooting Tuesday night in the Big Country says she doesn’t remember how she landed in jail. Law enforcement officers are gathering information about Tuesday night’s capture of a driver after a high-speed chase that ended in Merkel.  According […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#The San Angelo Police
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ValleyCentral

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez, and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to public records, the three are all charged with […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DETAILS: Manhunt Underway in San Angelo for Fugitive Gang Member

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department released the following details Wednesday afternoon regarding the chase and search for a wanted felon Tuesday night. The press release states: On 4/5/22 around 8:15pm, Officers with the SAPD Anti-Crime Unit observed a green in color Chrysler passenger car being operated by a known wanted subject (Domingo Gomez 25 yoa.)  SAPD’s Anti-Crime Unit attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle in the 700blk of West Ave D but Gomez evaded in the vehicle and ultimately crashed in the 600blk of Spencer Street. Gomez then continued to evade from officers…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

Grandfather, grandson arrested after family fight

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- On Monday, the Odessa Police Department arrested two men following an argument that led to a physical fight. Janzen Digby has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony. His grandfather, Richard Digby, has been charged with Assault, Family Violence, a misdemeanor.  According to an affidavit, on March 28, […]
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Several Driving While Intoxicated Arrests Tops the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 45 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 45 arrests on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday including the following: Philip Martinez was…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man to Face the Death Penalty in 2021 Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – 51st District Attorney Allison Palmer filed a motion in court last week confirming that the state will seek the death penalty against a San Angelo man accused of murder at the Nueva Vista apartments. According to court documents, on Mar. 23, Palmer submitted a notice to the court stating intention to seek the death penalty against 23-year-old David Rodriguez. "The State hereby provides formal, written notice of the Court and the Defendant that the State intends to seek the death penalty in the event of conviction in the above-styled cause," stated the notice. Rodriguez is…
SAN ANGELO, TX
KWTX

Man in custody after two women shot and killed in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police arrested a man after two women were shot and killed in the 900 block of Wooded Acres Dr. Monday night. Waco Police responded to the area just before 10:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two women with fatal gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were...
WACO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa woman arrested for shooting presumed burglar, police say

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police say she shot a man because she suspected him of burglarizing her home. Alexandra Arenivas has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, a second-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, around 9:40 p.m. on March 20, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Restaurant

One man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas restaurant. According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at the Buffalo Joes Bar & Grill located at 3636 Frankford Road at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said the victim, 38-year-old Quinton Jamel Shields, was shot multiple...
DALLAS, TX
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy