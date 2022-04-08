Wanted Suspect, Gomez Taken Into Custody

SAN ANGELO, TX – One week after San Angelo Police reported a major drug bust, the DEA seized another two pounds of meth in the city on Wednesday. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Apr. 6, Detectives with the SAPD’s Street Crimes Division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2300 block of Chestnut St. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Timothy Martinez, 36, and he was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest and subsequent follow-up investigation, it was determined that Martinez was in possession of 1.93 pounds of Methamphetamine, 5.…

