IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops 40% On 4/7/22

By Robert DeFelice
 3 days ago

IMPACT Wrestling viewership fell on Thursday. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports IMPACT on April 7 drew 89,000 viewers. This number is down from last Thursday, which...

News On Matches That Were Cut From Time Or Postponed On WWE WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania Night 1 received a ton of positive reception online, but a couple of matches were cut or cut for time. The night's opening match between the Usos and Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura saw the finish change due to Rick Boogs' unfortunate leg injury that eliminated him from competing in the match. We're told that the finish was set to be different, but that the Usos were always planned to win. The match was scheduled to go 15 minutes with entrances, which was one of the shortest matches on the show, but ended up actually being the shortest.
New GCW Tag Team Champions Crowned At GCW Paranoid

On April 9, Mark and Jay Briscoe put the GCW Tag Team Titles on the line against BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy) at GCW Paranoid. The ROH Hall of Famers recently won the belts back at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6 after having lost them to The H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) at The WRLD on GCW.
Savannah Evans Names Her Favorite Moments In IMPACT Wrestling Thus Far

Savannah Evans talks about her favorite IMPACT Wrestling moments. Savannah Evans is one of the more recent additions to the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts roster. During a recent appearance on the Women's Wrestling Talk podcast, she opened up about some of her favorite moments, thus far, in the promotion. Evans admitted...
WWE SmackDown Viewership Dips For First Episode After WrestleMania 38

Preliminary viewership for the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown is in. According to SpoilerTV, WWE SmackDown averaged 2.100 million viewers on April 8. This number is down from last week's episode which drew 2.229 million viewers. The first hour of last night's show drew 2.116 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.083 million viewers.
Updates On Ember Moon/Athena And Nixon Newell/Tegan Nox

The women's wrestling free agent market is intense, with some globally exposed talent available. We can confirm that there have at least been light talks and gauging interest between Athena, formerly Ember Moon, and AEW. Those with knowledge of the situation said that there was a "feeling out" process between Ember Moon and All Elite Wrestling, going back to early when she was first released. We haven't heard as of yet if she'll be signed or brought in, and people in All Elite Wrestling we spoke to claimed there didn't seem to be a sense of urgency to lock her down.
Big Damo (Killian Dain) Discusses Sanity's Entrance, Praises WWE's Production Team

Big Damo (formerly Killian Dain in WWE) was in awe of Sanity's entrance the first time he saw it. For nearly the first three years of his time in NXT/WWE, Big Damo was one of the members of Sanity along with Eric Young, Nikki Cross, and Alexander Wolfe. The group, who held the NXT Tag Team Titles once, are perhaps best remembered for two things; first, their 2017 WarGames match, and second, their entrance.
Chapter One Of The Story Of Lacey Evans Told On 4/8 WWE SmackDown

On the April 8 episode of WWE SmackDown, a vignette aired in which Lacey Evans told what was called 'Chapter One' of her story. Lacey spoke about the hardships of her childhood, focusing on the abusive relationship between her father and mother. She then shared that her mom picked her and her siblings up from school one day and drove them away from their father, moving from town to town.
AEW Rampage Viewership On 4/8 Sees 27% Increase, Highest Demo Rating Since Christmas

Viewership numbers are in for the 4/8 edition of AEW Rampage . Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by a critically acclaimed match between Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta, drew 600,000 viewers on April 8. This number is up from the 456,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the highest viewership that AEW Rampage has drawn since the January 28th episode, which had a viewership number of 601,000.
Baron Corbin Recalls 40-Minute Conversation With Undertaker About Small Details Of Character Work

Undertaker helped Baron Corbin gain a better grasp of the small details that help paint the bigger picture of a story in wrestling. Baron Corbin has, in the past, talked about having conversations with The Undertaker where the WWE Hall of Famer helps him understand how to better present himself on television, sharing a portion of the knowledge that has kept The Undertaker as a consistent character on WWE programming for over 30 years. One such conversation took place backstage at a Royal Rumble event, where Baron Corbin says he had a 40-minute conversation with Mark Calaway, the man behind the character, about how to best poise himself, as a big man, after doing a move.
Stone Cold Match Wasn't A Part Of Kevin Owens' WWE Contract Negotiations, More News On The Match

Fightful Select reported two months ago that WWE was making a big overture towards Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle again, which happened at WrestleMania 38. We've learned some more about Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to the ring. We've heard that as far back as January Kevin Owens was informed of the plans, and that wrestling a match had been pitched to Austin by that point.
