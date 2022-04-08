IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Drops 40% On 4/7/22

The women's wrestling free agent market is intense, with some globally exposed talent available. We can confirm that there have at least been light talks and gauging interest between Athena, formerly Ember Moon, and AEW. Those with knowledge of the situation said that there was a "feeling out" process between Ember Moon and All Elite Wrestling, going back to early when she was first released. We haven't heard as of yet if she'll be signed or brought in, and people in All Elite Wrestling we spoke to claimed there didn't seem to be a sense of urgency to lock her down.

