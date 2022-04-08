Black Twitter Reacts To Academy Banning Will Smith

Photo: Getty Images

Due to his infamous Oscars slap, Will Smith has been banned from all Academy events for the next 10 years.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science ruling came down Friday (April 7) after Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock for cracking jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. The incident occurred as Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary during the 94th Oscar Awards.

After his slap, Smith yelled to Rock, "Keep my wife's name out of your f––king mouth." The evening went on as planned with Smith receiving an Oscar for the first time in his career.

The King Richard actor issued public apologies to the Academy and Rock, and last week he resigned from the organization.

The shocking incident divided Black Twitter into Team Will versus Team Chris, and now both sides are weighing in on the Academy's decision to ban Smith for 10 years.

Smith has since responded to the Academy's 10-year ban stating, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision," according to Variety .

