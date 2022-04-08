ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Cheese Throwing Tik Tok Challenge Causes Car Crash in St. Louis County

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

This TikTok challenge was a bit too cheesy to begin with.

A group of teens drove around west St. Louis County on Sunday night and threw cheese on other drivers' cars as apart of a popular TikTok challenge. What started out as a harmless joke, turned into a car crash.

“They were young teenage boys, out bored, didn’t have anything else to do. So, they decided they’d film a TikTok, the one where you throw cheese on something. So, they decided to throw cheese on an unsuspecting passerby’s car,” Lt. Joey Nickles of the Ellisville Police Department told FOX2 . “It might seem like a joke. It might seem funny, and sometimes it is. But you just never know, and the potential for something bad happening is very very high.”

One 28-year-old victim was not amused. He chased the teens to get their license plate number and report them to the police.

Both cars began blowing stop signs and speeding down Hutchinson Road. According to FOX2 , the teens turned on to Clayton Road to escape and the 28-year-old man crashed into a bush at Lifegate Baptist Church.

Local, Fatima Gutierrez, caught the Hutchinson Road chase on her security cameras.

“I think there’s a thin line between oh this is just for fun, and this is actually something I might get in trouble for, and I think a lot of time, that line is just crossed,” Gutierrez shared with FOX2 .

No one was injured in the crash .

County police decided that both cars were in the wrong and gave each a citation.

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
Saint Louis, MO
