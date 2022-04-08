Torrance Man Arrested in Anaheim-Area Bar Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

ANAHEIM (CNS) - A Torrance man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with a recent shooting outside a bar in the Anaheim area that left a woman with minor injuries, authorities said today.

Jairo Esteven Quijano, 36, was arrested Thursday and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the Orange County Sheriff's Department reported.

According to the sheriff's department, about midnight on March 19, a fight occurred inside the 99 Bottles and Cocktails bar in the 8900 block of Katella Avenue.

``The individuals involved in the altercation were escorted outside by security, where they continued to fight,'' according to a sheriff's department statement.

``The suspect left the altercation and returned with a handgun, firing multiple rounds, including one in the direction of a 34-year-old female ... (who) suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital,'' the statement said.

The gunman drove away on Katella Avenue in a Dodge Charger, and the investigation led to Quijano's arrest, the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information was urged to call OC Sheriff's Dispatch at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips may be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-OCCS, or online at occrimestoppers.org.