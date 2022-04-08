ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Department: WH Gift Records for Trump, Pence Missing

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says it is unable to compile a complete and accurate accounting of gifts presented to former President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials by foreign governments during Trump's final year in office, citing missing data from the White House. In a report...

Comments / 26

nevermind
3d ago

That is not surprising at all if he would take white house documents to Fl why would you think he would want a list of what else they took

4
Down,Down Left,Right
3d ago

not surprising. why else do you think trump needed to flush the toilet 10-15 times?

13
Texas 1
3d ago

again I ask , is there anything Trump does that's not illegal . probably also cheats at golf .

6
