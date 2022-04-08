ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand debuts new chicken sandwich: ‘Excited to enter the competition’

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAb2t_0f3mMHTd00

( KTVX ) – Cracker Barrel’s virtual brand Chicken n’ Biscuits has become the latest establishment to offer a fried chicken sandwich.

The Chicken n’ Biscuits brand — described as part of Cracker Barrel’s “virtual brand marketplace” — will be making the sandwich available at 400 locations nationwide through DoorDash, UberEats, and Grubhub.

Cracker Barrel is also positioning the sandwich as the newest entrant in “the chicken sandwich competition,” which is already crowded with offerings from outlets including Popeyes, KFC, Burger King and even Chili’s.

“For years, the debate around ‘the best chicken sandwich’ has been growing, and Chicken n’ Biscuits by Cracker Barrel is excited to enter the competition with our new Homestyle Chicken Sandwich,” said Matthew Schaefer, the senior director of strategy and innovation at Cracker Barrel. “The best part is that guests can enjoy this new sandwich plus other homestyle comfort food made with care like Hand-Breaded Fried Chicken Tenders or scratch-made Biscuit Beignets right at home through their favorite on-demand delivery partners.”

The new sandwich from Chicken n’ Biscuits features hand-breaded fried chicken with pickles and Duke’s mayonnaise, all served on a brioche bun. The dish comes with a side of steak fries.

The brand’s press release didn’t specify a price, but menus from DoorDash and UberEats in several markets advertise the sandwich (and a side of steak fries) for $9.99.

Customers can order the sandwich through an on-demand delivery app from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

