Louisiana Women Learn How to Grow Food

By Keisha Swafford
klax-tv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith food prices going up, people are going back to their farming roots. Women have decided to take the lead in the agriculture business. Louisiana Women in Agriculture hosted a 3-day conference to teach...

