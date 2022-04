The New York Mets and the Washington Nationals got heated Friday evening as benches cleared after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch. Things got a little tense between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals after Francisco Lindor was hit with a pitch Friday evening. Unfortunately, Lindor got hit in the face and that ignited one heck of a reaction from the Mets (who are understandably pretty tired of their batters getting hit by pitches).

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO