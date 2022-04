HeBrews Coffeehouse will open a Conroe location by the fall, according to owner Geoffrey Wood. The faith-based coffee company offers locally roasted and fair trade coffee, but it is also known for its coffee and cinnamon roll flights from which guests can sample four different coffees or cinnamon rolls, Wood said. With an original location in Magnolia, a new site at 3830 W. Davis St., Conroe, will begin construction in May. 832-642-0786. https://hebrewslocalcoffee.com.

CONROE, TX ・ 26 DAYS AGO