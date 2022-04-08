Trendy IPAs and Tasty Sour Ales: Local Flavors Coming to Life in Lewes, Delaware

Feast your eyes on Sour Dough's delectable treats:. Swiss pastry chef Gérard Dubois, a name you’ve probably heard of if you’ve been to bakery-cafe Passion, has opened a new artisan deli called Sour Dough in Wan Chai. The ground-floor pet-friendly venue has a bakery counter offering all sorts of bread, pastries and other baked goods made using one of three varieties of sourdough starters (rye, white, and dark rye) that are over 30 years old. They also have a selection of dessert jars and cakes, deli-style sandwiches, including a very flavourful Cubano and pastrami sauerkraut sandwich, hot plates of food including Mediterranean Hot Breakfast, and a rotating range of vegan-based salads to try. Plus, with several tables and chairs, some of which are by the semi-open windows, you can sit down and enjoy it all with a cup of coffee and watch Wan Chai walk by.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 19 DAYS AGO