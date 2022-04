The New York Times seems disinclined to pay much attention to Idaho’s legislative activity, but it did recently report on two events: the passage of Senate bills 1309 and 1358 by the Legislature, and the subsequent signing of those bills by Gov. brad Little. Those were events that interested the Times because they represented the first attempt by another state to replicate the devious Texas tactic of giving the public the task of enforcement of a law. Gov. Little expressed serious reservations about the legislation — for which he deserves credit — but he signed it anyway, an act of cowardice no doubt caused by the fact that this is an election year.

