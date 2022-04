Most people are on the fence about crochet; it either reminds you of the easy, bohemian sensibilities of hippie-cool style icons like Janis Joplin and Stevie Nicks, or it calls to mind your grandma and her mystifying obsession with doilies. Though it may have folksy connotations, crochet doesn't have to be a total blast from the past — we love how a knit dress or pair of shorts looks over a bikini for a day at the beach, and you can really never go wrong with an open-weave crocheted top either. If you're curious about the trend, we've got you covered, on everything from bikinis to dresses and hats. Click through to see 13 summery pieces that might just make you a crochet convert.

APPAREL ・ 3 DAYS AGO