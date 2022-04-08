Developers Draw Up New Plan For Chicago Spire Site Hole After 15 Years

Photo: Getty Images

What was to be the site of the great Chicago Spire in 2007, and a luxury apartment complex in 2014, remains a giant hole 15 years later.

"It's been just sitting there. A giant embarrassing hole ever since," CBS2 reporter Sabrina Franza shared.

Luckily, another plan is in the works for 2022, and this time developers plan to build towers . According to CBS2 , construction will start later this year on Lake Shore Drive.

"I hope this brings more families and residents to the neighborhood," Streeterville resident Meggan Teague told CBS2 .

Residential developers plan to build a park near the area along with the towers. The DuSable Park won't be built until the towers are completed.

Here is the statement that developers provided CBS2 :

400 Lake Shore Drive will transform the City's skyline by paying tribute to Chicago's architectural heritage through two meticulously designed residential towers. Related Midwest has a long history of building state-of-the-art housing in Streeterville, including 500 Lake Shore Drive and One Bennett Park and a top-of-the-line 2-acre park for all neighbors to gather in and enjoy.

In addition to the residential properties, Related Midwest is collaborating with the Chicago Park District and has donated $10 million to build DuSable Park and DuSable Founders Way– which will complete the pedestrian experience from Michigan Avenue to Navy Pier. Construction will begin this year and create more than 2,600 jobs for local residents.