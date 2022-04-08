Ditch the Disposables

Whether you're a professional chef or home cook, there's going to be a time when your pots and pans start showing their age a little too much. Years of creating delicious one-pot meals, soups, and desserts will do that. But how do you know when to replace your cookware? And what do you do with those pieces when they do retire? Here you'll discover the telltale signs that indicate when it's time to say goodbye to your kitchen pots and pans. And before you opt for new cookware, find out the best way to dispose of your old cookware—including how to recycle pans. Plus, we'll also share a few tips for proper cleaning and care to make sure your cookware investment lasts as long as possible.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 18 DAYS AGO