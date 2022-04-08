ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildwood, NJ

Arrest Made In Rape Of Woman Found Dead In Wildwood 32 Years Ago: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L4LkF_0f3mIwMu00
Wildwood police Photo Credit: Wildwood police

A South Jersey man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was found dead on Memorial Day Weekend in Wildwood three decades ago.

The case dates back to 1990, when a 20-year-old woman from Putnam County, NY, was spending the weekend with friends in Wildwood, authorities said.

Using a DNA match, police arrested Jerry Rosado, now 62, of Millville, according to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto.

Rosado is charged with the sexual assault of Susan Negersmith of Carmel, NY. He has not been charged in connection with her death.

On Sunday, May 27, 1990, the partially clothed body of Negersmith was discovered, in a rear outside storage area, adjacent to a restaurant in Wildwood. An autopsy was performed on the remains of Negersmith and it was determined that she was sexually assaulted.

During the course of the next 32 years, an intense investigation was conducted by numerous law enforcement agencies including the Major Crimes Unit of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the Wildwood Police Detective Bureau, the New Jersey State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the FBI.

In 2018, the Major Crimes Unit of the Prosecutors Office, with the knowledge of new DNA technology, started a Genetic Genealogy Analysis of the unknown DNA profile. As the result of that genealogy analysis, it was determined that Rosado was a STR DNA match to the unknown profile, the prosecutor said.

“Countless law enforcement professionals and prosecutors have worked on resolving this case over the last thirty-two years and their collective dedicated effort, in conjunction with the improvements in DNA Technology and Genetic Genealogy Analysis, has led to this long-overdue arrest," Sutherland said on Friday, April 8.

The investigation is ongoing.

