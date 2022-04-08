ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Empire State Weekly: Budget progress moves forward

By Solomon Syed, Devin Dinon
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jisW_0f3mIrxH00

( NEWS10 ) – This week on Empire State Weekly, progress on the state budget not moving at the pace many were hoping for under the Hochul administration. Which could come into play at the polls with the June primaries upon us. One of the candidates looking to challenge Governor Hochul for her position, Congressman Tom Suozzi, says his vision for New York’s future includes utilizing the budget to address the needs of New Yorkers that are not being met, and according to him, won’t be met under the current budget plan.

We hear insight on this year’s budget process from Blair Horner of the New York Public Interest Research Group and Patrick Orecki with the Citizens Budget Commission. “It was as secretive as I’ve ever seen it,” says Horner. “The Governor having the news conference right after the Senate Majority Leader came out and said we were in the letter N in ‘The End’ of the budget, so it wasn’t quite soup yet.” According to Orecki, the landscape of the budget process was very different this year, as is New York’s fiscal situation. “It was a lot of moving parts among certain areas compared to a typical year.”

Congressman Tom Suozzi joins us as his gubernatorial campaign ramps up ahead of the June primaries. Suozzi’s campaign turned in more than 40,000 voter signatures to the State Board of Elections, which secures his place on primary ballot. In terms of the state budget, Suozzi says while the state is currently flushed with cash as indicated in the $220 billion budget deal, it won’t address long-term problems. “Are they planning for the future to reduce our debt, to try and lower people’s taxes to make it more affordable to live here? No! That’s what the people want, that’s what I’ll do if I’m governor of New York State,” says Suozzi.

Here is a list of how you can watch Empire State Weekly in your area of New York every weekend:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JW9fx_0f3mIrxH00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Man arrested for unlawful surveillance in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — A man was arrested on a felony charge after an incident that occurred last week in Corning, according to State Police in Painted Post. Joey Brizzee, 31, of Dundee N.Y. was arrested on Friday, April 8, 2022 at around 9:15 in the City of Corning. He was arrested for allegedly shooting […]
CORNING, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KATU.com

Schumer announces $22 million in funding for New York state community projects

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (WRGB) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Albany Monday touting $22 million in funding for various projects in New York state. Schumer joined local leaders at the Blake Annex, which is a shared workspace for non-profits. Schumer says he has secured federal funds for overall expansion classroom space there.
U.S. POLITICS
fox40jackson.com

Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them. Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing “outrage” over how long Democrats have been in...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budget Process#Empire State Weekly#New Yorkers#Senate
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

You May Need This Soon To Buy A Shotgun In New York

There are some new bills that are being processed in New York State that may soon become law and will change the way citizens purchase various firearms in New York. New York Senate Bill S1605 would require that a purchaser of any firearm, rifle or shotgun to submit to a mental health evaluation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Judge allows Trump Organisation to keep golf course in the Bronx in ruling against NYC

A judge on Friday rejected New York City’s appeal and ruled that the Trump Organisation can continue to operate a city-owned golf course in the Bronx. New York City authorities had ended the organisation’s contract to operate the Ferry Point golf course last February – in the aftermath of the 6 January 2021 Capitol riots. It had said at that time the Trump brand was “synonymous with an insurrection against the federal government”, and thus destroyed the golf course’s ability to draw “professional tournament-quality events”.The city had, around the same time, also cancelled the company’s contracts to run two ice...
GOLF
Land Line Media

Four states move forward with fuel tax relief

Pursuit continues at multiple statehouses to provide price breaks on fuel tax collections. A handful of states are on the verge of approving tax breaks. In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont and legislative leaders are working on suspending collection of the state’s 25-cent gas tax through June. The state’s diesel tax would be unaffected.
VIRGINIA STATE
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Abortion expansion bill, ghost gun ban move forward; gas tax pause OK’d

DELEGATES PASS BILL TO EXPAND ACCESS TO ABORTION: Legislation to expand access to abortions in Maryland and mandate that most health insurance plans cover the procedure cost-free for patients easily passed the House of Delegates on Friday, a step toward broadening access in Maryland even as the U.S. Supreme Court mulls allowing severe restrictions on abortion in other states. Bryn Stole/The Baltimore Sun.
BALTIMORE, MD
KPVI Newschannel 6

Two weeks to get New York budget finalized

(The Center Square) – With two weeks left until the end of the fiscal year, New York lawmakers are now negotiating the budget for the new fiscal year. The Assembly’s one-house budget proposal calls for spending $226.37 billion in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which starts April 1. That is nearly $8 billion more than Gov. Kathy Hochul’s executive budget proposed.
POLITICS
WETM

Empire State Weekly: Nursing home audit fallout

(NEWS10) – This week on Empire State Weekly, after a new audit detailed contrasting numbers reported relating to Covid-19 deaths in New York nursing homes under former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s administration, answers are still being demanded by lawmakers, but health care leaders are looking to the future as to how the industry can learn from these mistakes and strengthen their partnership with the state to better serve those in their care going forward.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Oakland Press

Dave Coulter’s state-of-county urges moving forward, in all ways

County Executive Dave Coulter emphasized three areas of interest in his 2022 State of the County speech: growing a strong economy; supporting safe and healthy communities; and creating opportunities for residents to live their best lives. His “all ways, moving forward” theme underlined the emphasis he put on the county’s...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy